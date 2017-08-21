Clackamas County sheriff addresses DUII arrest of 20-year-old son

Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts released a statement Monday addressing the DUII arrest of his 20-year-old son over the weekend.

Roberts said he received a call at 1:45 a.m. Sunday that his son had been arrested by Oregon State Police.

Roberts said he wanted to address the situation and stress the dangers of driving impaired.

I am writing to speak openly about this because I cannot emphasize enough that impaired driving is a serious offense that risks far too many lives.



When you get behind the wheel under the influence, you put your own life in danger and you jeopardize the safety of everyone else on the road.



The legal and financial consequences of driving under the influence are quickly learned after an arrest. But that's only the beginning of a longer journey. I love my son, and our family will stand beside him as he answers tough questions for himself and faces the consequences of his actions.



I am grateful to the State Police for holding my son accountable and keeping our roads safe.

