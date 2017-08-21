People on Oregon coast get first look as solar eclipse crosses U.S.

The Oregon coast was the first place in the country to experience totality this morning. A sight many weren’t sure they’d be able to see because of the cloud cover that moved in just before the eclipse.

Fortunately, not even the clouds could mask the beauty of the astronomical event.

“Oregon did it up good,” said Nancy Lee Davidson of Seattle. “It was well worth every penny we paid to come down here.”

“When it was completely dark, that was my favorite part,” said Liz Barge from Whidbey Island. “It shines like a diamond ring, I love diamonds and that was just cool.”

All at once, the town of Lincoln City took pause to look toward the sky. The temperature dropped, birds flew across the sky and crowds could be heard cheering from all around.

“It was awesome just seeing the moon go in front of the sun, it was totally amazing,” said 8-year-old Emily of Ferndale, Washington.

“My dog, she just stayed under the blanket because she was cold,” said Michelle Colson of Aloha. “I was thinking she’d look up, but she didn’t. It was great, we all had fun and it was a once-in-a-lifetime event. I think it’s wonderful we were able to see it.”

After it was all over, people packed up and hit the road.

At times, Highway 101 was a bit congested heading northbound, but there was nowhere near the traffic nightmare many were fearing.

That turned out not to necessarily be a surprise. The coastal town didn’t see the crowds they expected all weekend.

Businesses did what they could to draw in drivers before they left town.

“There weren’t traffic problems, there was no shortage of anything, everyone I saw had the time of their lives,” said Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau Director Ed Dreistadt. “That versus, ‘What do we do with that many people?’ I’d take that any day.”

City leaders say many people canceled their trip to the coast after hearing it could be cloudy. The ones who came decided to play the odds. It’s a bet they won.

“Oh this was absolutely fantastic, it was gorgeous, what better place to see it than the Oregon coast,” said Davidson.

