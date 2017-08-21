FOX 12's Stephanie Kralevich goes skydiving during eclipse - KPTV - FOX 12

Total Solar Eclipse
WATCH

FOX 12's Stephanie Kralevich goes skydiving during eclipse

Stephanie Kralevich went skydiving with Pacific Northwest Skydiving during Monday's eclipse. (KPTV) Stephanie Kralevich went skydiving with Pacific Northwest Skydiving during Monday's eclipse. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

FOX 12’s Stephanie Kralevich went skydiving during Monday’s solar eclipse.

She paired with the professionals at Pacific Northwest Skydiving in Mulino to jump from an airplane 14,000 feet in the air as the eclipse occurred in Oregon.

This was Stephanie’s first time skydiving and while she was admittedly nervous, not only did everything go smoothly, she said it was a blast.

“That was the best thing ever,” she said.

