Mother remembers 3-year-old son killed in crash; hit-and-run suspect in court

In a post made to their Facebook page late Sunday night, Dutch Bros. Coffee issued a voluntary recall of eclipse glasses handed out at their coffee stands earlier in the day.More >
In a post made to their Facebook page late Sunday night, Dutch Bros. Coffee issued a voluntary recall of eclipse glasses handed out at their coffee stands earlier in the day.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
The thousands of visitors that flocked to Oregon to experience the total solar eclipse are now hitting the highways as they begin their trips home.More >
The thousands of visitors that flocked to Oregon to experience the total solar eclipse are now hitting the highways as they begin their trips home.More >
A sad update involving a boy who recently received the gift of a lifetime: a new heart.More >
A sad update involving a boy who recently received the gift of a lifetime: a new heart.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
Oregon state agencies have been preparing for a major increase in traffic, especially to areas of totality.More >
Oregon state agencies have been preparing for a major increase in traffic, especially to areas of totality.More >
A 41-year-old bicyclist died early Monday morning following a crash with a garbage truck in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.More >
A 41-year-old bicyclist died early Monday morning following a crash with a garbage truck in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >
A Portland man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >