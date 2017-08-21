Mother remembers 3-year-old son killed in crash; hit-and-run suspect in court

A man appeared in court for the first time Monday and is facing a felony hit-and-run charge in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy in Gresham Saturday night.

Gresham police said 63-year-old Carlton Dean Burton crashed into the toddler around 6 p.m. at the East Trail Park Apartments at 115 S.E. 162nd Ave.

The boy’s mother said her son, Armando Camargo-Carmen, was at a church gathering and playing with children outside when Burton hit him.

“I’ll never forget the smiles that he always had on his face. All the time he was smiling and happy,” said Erika Carmen-Gonzalez through a family member who was translating.

She said Armando loved bible study.

“He would always start singing hymns, the songs from church,” she said.

The boy’s mother said her faith is getting her through this time. She is left raising one child now by herself, Armando’s 8-year-old brother.

“I told him that he’ll always live in our hearts,” she said.

3-year-old Armando was hit and killed by a driver in Gresham Saturday night. His mother says he was always smiling. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nTMdc2oO2h — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 22, 2017

Witnesses told police the driver of the car ran off after the crash.

Carmen-Gonzalez said she did not see him run off and she does not know him.

“God knows whether to forgive him or not. Not me,” she said.

Officials said Burton turned himself in to the Portland Police Bureau a few hours later.

It’s possible Burton could face more charges after a grand jury convenes.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for the family's funeral costs.

