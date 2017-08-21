Authorities ID pilot from California who died in plane crash nea - KPTV - FOX 12

Authorities ID pilot from California who died in plane crash near Madras

Plane crash scene near Madras. (KPTV) Plane crash scene near Madras. (KPTV)
MADRAS, OR (KPTV) -

Authorities have identified the pilot from California who died in a plane crash near Madras.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon in the Willow Creek Canyon area, about one mile south of the Madras Airport runway.

Madras was the plane’s intended destination.

One person died in the crash. The pilot was identified Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board as Mark James Rich, born in 1958, of Menlo Park, California.

Investigators initially believed a passenger was on the plane, but later concluded that Rich was by himself. 

The plane was a 2002 fixed wing, single engine aircraft.

The crash remains under investigation and no other details have been released.

