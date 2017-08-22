Wanted: Road rage suspect fires shots at driver who passed him in NE Portland

Police are searching for a man who fired shots at a driver who passed him on a northeast Portland road.

Officers responded to a road rage report on Northeast Marine Drive at 9:05 a.m. Monday.

The victim told officers he was driving north on Northeast 6th Avenue near Vancouver Avenue when he came up to a newer blue Chrysler Pacifica with a small spare tire on the back driver’s side of the car.

The victim reported that the other car was only going 20 mph, so he attempted to pass the Chrysler.

The victim said the driver of the Chrysler tried to force him off the road and then caught up to him at Northeast Marine Drive and 13th Avenue, where he fired multiple rounds at the victim’s car.

The victim quickly left the area and contacted police.

Officer located several bullet strikes on the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man. There was possibly a Hispanic woman in the front passenger seat, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.