Boater discovers body in Columbia River near Chinook Landing

A body discovered by a boater in the Columbia River was recovered by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit.

Deputies responded to an area near Chinook Landing at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The body of a man was found in the water.

The body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office and detectives will conduct a death investigation.

No other details were released Monday night.

