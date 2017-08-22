Deputies find missing 15-year-old hiker on Mount St. Helens

Crews returned to Mount St. Helens early Tuesday morning to resume the search for missing hiker Katrina Holmes, who was last seen Monday afternoon by campers after becoming separate from her family. (AIR 12/FOX 12 Oregon)

Rescue crews have found a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Mount St. Helens Monday.

Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown said Katrina Osborne was located in good condition by the Volcano Rescue Team around 7:45 a.m. near the Smith Creek Trailhead.

According to the sheriff’s office, Osborne was separated from her family and friends Monday morning and was then seen by campers near the Lahar Viewpoint area.

Crews began searching for Osborne, who lives in the Longview-Kelso area, early in the afternoon with ground teams and helicopter support. The teams searched into the night without finding any trace of her.

Around 30 searchers, along with two K-9 teams and air support, participated in the effort Tuesday.

