Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old hiker in Skamania Co.

Deputies are continuing their search Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday afternoon on the southeast side of Mount St. Helens.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was separated from her family and friends Monday morning, and the last reported sighting of her by campers placed her near the Lahar Viewpoint area.

Crews began searching for the girl early in the afternoon with ground teams and helicopter support. The teams searched into the night without finding any trace of the teen.

Around 30 searchers, along with two K-9 teams and air support, are participating in the effort Tuesday, which will be based at the end of Forest Road 83 approximately 20 miles northeast of Cougar, Washington.

Deputies described the search area as having limited road access, trails and a combination of old and young stands of timber.

