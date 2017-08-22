Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old hiker in Skamania Co.

A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
A body discovered by a boater in the Columbia River was recovered by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol.More >
Portland police have identified the suspected arrested in connection to a weekend crime spree that sent nine people to the hospital.More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts released a statement Monday addressing the DUII arrest of his 20-year-old son over the weekend.More >
In a post made to their Facebook page late Sunday night, Dutch Bros. Coffee issued a voluntary recall of eclipse glasses handed out at their coffee stands earlier in the day.More >
A man appeared in court for the first time Monday and is facing a felony hit-and-run charge in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy in Gresham Saturday night.More >
