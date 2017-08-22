On the Go with Joe at Skamania Lodge Aerial Park

Joe V. tackled high obstacles at Skamania Lodge’s newest attraction: its Aerial Park.

The all-new outdoor experience is in the resort’s wooded property, joining the Skamania Lodge Zipline Tour.

The Skamania Lodge Aerial Park has 19 platforms, a variety of 22 elements and 1 climbing feature.

Some of the elements include bridges, tight-wire walks, cargo net, canoe, cable ladders and a “junkyard.”

The park is an exciting way for visitors to Skamania Lodge to have a challenging and fun time in the Columbia River Gorge.

Joe faced his fear of heights while at the park and made it out just fine.

Confronted my crippling fear of heights at the new @SkamaniaLodge aerial park! Props to @jamcamman who did it while lugging his camera! pic.twitter.com/y1pHTFBTXY — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) August 22, 2017

Park participants must be a minimum of 6 years old and at least 4 feet tall, and children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. There’s no minimum weight for the park, but the maximum weight limit is 275 lbs.

Anyone interested in visiting the Aerial Park can visit Skamania Lodge's things to do web page.

