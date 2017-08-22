PDX packed as travelers continue post-eclipse exodus

Eclipse watchers were still streaming out of Oregon Tuesday morning as Portland International Airport remained busy with folks catching flights out of town.

Officials with the Port of Portland said they expect 66,000 people to go through the airport Tuesday following a crowd of 68,000 Monday.

Some early morning travelers Tuesday said the eclipse was an amazing experience, including one couple from Santa Fe who took the opportunity to become engaged.

“It was really, really special because the eclipse hit me a lot harder than expected,” Trevor Shear said. “Emotions were ultra high at the point anyway, so it just kind of kept going from there.”

“He’s super romantic. The best part is I’m a big planner and so I was just completely surprised. It took me off guard,” his new fiance Ocean Trail added. “It was just super special.”

Travelers Monday were faced with post-eclipse traffic that stretched travel times usually measured in minutes into hours-long drives.

One couple who traveled from England to see the eclipse missed their flight home after arriving at PDX after a six-hour drive from Madras.

“Which is the length of our country, if you’re in a car. We’ve just driven the length of our country,” Liffy Wood said who added that they luckily were able to find seats on a later flight.

