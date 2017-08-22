NUTmobile, Wiener Mobile both spotted in Tigard

Police in Tigard noticed something nutty, and more, in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.

Tigard Police tweeted photos of the Planters NUTmobile and Oscar Mayer Wiener Mobile.

“This takes distracted driving to a new level,” said Tigard Police.

Police told FOX 12 they were both seen at parked outside the Embassy Suites in Tigard. FOX 12 confirmed the operators of the vehicles are guests at the hotel.

Hot dog! Both the @oscarmayer wiener mobile and the @NUTmobile_Tour reunited in @TigardOR? This takes distracted driving to a new level. ?? pic.twitter.com/BLvq1DEAh2 — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) August 22, 2017

The sighting in Tigard came a week after Beaverton Police saw the Wiener Mobile.

Ofc Debolt fulfills a life long dream by getting his picture taken with the @oscarmayer @Wienermobile! jf pic.twitter.com/BcYcJDUxpI — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) August 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.