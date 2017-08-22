NUTmobile, Wiener Mobile both spotted in Tigard - KPTV - FOX 12

NUTmobile, Wiener Mobile both spotted in Tigard

Posted: Updated:
Photos: Tigard Police Photos: Tigard Police
TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

Police in Tigard noticed something nutty, and more, in a hotel parking lot Tuesday morning.

Tigard Police tweeted photos of the Planters NUTmobile and Oscar Mayer Wiener Mobile.

“This takes distracted driving to a new level,” said Tigard Police.

Police told FOX 12 they were both seen at parked outside the Embassy Suites in Tigard. FOX 12 confirmed the operators of the vehicles are guests at the hotel.

The sighting in Tigard came a week after Beaverton Police saw the Wiener Mobile.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.