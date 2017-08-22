Crews respond to early morning house fire in north Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to an early-morning house fire Tuesday morning.

According to PF&R, crews responded to a residence at North Fiske Avenue and North Butler Street at 4:51 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the home and detached garage.

Firefighters said the blaze appeared to start on the back porch before extending to the first and second floors and the garage.

Crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes. The three people living in the home, along with their dog, were able to get out of the house without injury.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was determined to be improperly disposed of cigarettes.

