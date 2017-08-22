Sheriff: Woman arrested for DUII had empty vodka bottle, marijuana in car

A woman arrested on DUII and reckless driving charges had an empty vodka bottle and marijuana in her car, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a Hyundai Accent that almost hit a guardrail and then nearly hit a person on Tualatin Valley Highway near Northwest 334th Avenue at 7:41 p.m. Monday.

Deputies attempted to stop the car at North 13th Avenue and Adair Street in Cornelius, but the driver did not stop.

Deputies said the driver reached speeds of more than 70 mph, which was 40 mph over the speed limit in the area, before they finally got the car stopped.

The driver, 28-year-old Brandy Mallett of Forest Grove, was arrested. Deputies said they found an empty vodka bottle and marijuana inside her car.

