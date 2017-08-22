Surveillance shows man stealing eagle statues from Portland porc - KPTV - FOX 12

Surveillance shows man stealing eagle statues from Portland porch

Posted: Updated:
Images: Portland Police Bureau Images: Portland Police Bureau
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Surveillance video shows a man swiping a pair of eagle statues from a porch in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying the theft suspect.

The two eagle statues were taken at 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to leave a tip online on the Portland Police Bureau’s “Can You ID Me?” page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.