Surveillance shows man stealing eagle statues from Portland porch

Surveillance video shows a man swiping a pair of eagle statues from a porch in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying the theft suspect.

The two eagle statues were taken at 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to leave a tip online on the Portland Police Bureau’s “Can You ID Me?” page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.