MORE's Stephanie Kralevich goes skydiving during eclipse

While people were driving all over the state to find the best view of Monday's eclipse, MORE's Stephanie Kralevich decided the direction she needed to go was up - and then down.

Stephanie paired with the professionals at Pacific Northwest Skydiving in Mulino to jump from an airplane 14,000 feet in the air as the eclipse occurred in Oregon.

@photogsparky and I made it to @PNWSkydiving in Mulino! Can you tell I am shaking like a leaf? Less than 4 hours til the jump!???????? pic.twitter.com/vOikBPdg9g — Stephanie Kralevich (@StephKralevich) August 21, 2017

This was her first time skydiving and while she was admittedly nervous, not only did everything go smoothly, she said it was a blast.

“That was the best thing ever,” she said.

WOW! Thank you Dave Thorp & @PNWSkydiving for the amazing experience! Little clip at 12:54 pm, full story at 5 pm @fox12oregon #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/HWBqAo2jas — Stephanie Kralevich (@StephKralevich) August 21, 2017

