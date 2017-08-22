Police: Wanted man dragged spike strips, crashed near Spirit Mountain Casino

A wanted man led law enforcement on a chase through two counties, dragged spike strips with his car and crashed into a ditch near Spirit Mountain Casino, according to police.

A Lincoln City officer spotted a car driven by 27-year-old Eric Allan Pullen at 4 a.m. Tuesday near Northeast Port Avenue and 14th Street.

The officer recognized Pullen as a wanted suspect accused of running away from police after crashing a car the previous day.

The officer activated his emergency lights, but he said Pullen sped away. A chase ensued and the suspect eventually drove over spike strips and dragged them onto Highway 101.

The suspect kept going, according to police, eventually reaching Highway 18 and turning toward Grand Ronde.

Polk County deputies and Grand Ronde police took over the pursuit and located the suspect’s car crashed in a ditch near Spirit Mountain Casino.

Pullen was taken into custody and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. Police said he had outstanding warrants out of Lincoln County and West Linn. He is also now facing charges including felony elude and reckless driving.

Police said three uninvolved vehicles sustained punctured tires due to the spike strips being dragged onto Highway 101.

