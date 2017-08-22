Local bikini brand brings wearability to active swimwear - KPTV - FOX 12


Local bikini brand brings wearability to active swimwear

"Life's too short to worry about your bikini." That's the motto behind local swimwear retailer Sensi Graves Bikinis. 

The company is owned and operated by professional kiteboarder Sensi Graves, and offers swimwear tested by surfers, kiters, windsurfers and yogis from around the world. 

MORE photojournalist Brad Pulliam caught up with Graves about her story and her aquatic aspirations. 

To shop the bikinis, visit SensiGravesBikinis.com

