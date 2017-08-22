Deputies cite two men for illegal dumping in Clackamas Co., social media reacts

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had a message on illegal dumping for its social media audience Tuesday and people paid attention thanks to the post’s photo.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared a case of improper trash disposal in Colton.

After Clackamas County employees reported the illegal dumping by a pair of men, the responding deputy snapped a picture of the two.

Commenters on the post were quick to point out some irony in the photo, regarding a shirt worn by one of the men.

“I love how he's wearing a recycling shirt,” one commenter said.

“True environmentalists,” said another.

The sheriff’s office said the two men admitted to illegally dumping the trash and picked it up without complaint.

Deputies encouraged anyone in Clackamas County interested in learning more about illegal dumping to visit the county’s Dump Stoppers program website.

