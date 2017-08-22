Police ID wanted Madras bank robbery suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID wanted Madras bank robbery suspect

Tyler Wayne Fuller (Photo released by Madras Police Department) Tyler Wayne Fuller (Photo released by Madras Police Department)
Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Madras.

Officers responded to the U.S. Bank on Southwest C Street at 1:58 p.m. Monday.

A man had entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Tuesday, police and the FBI identified the suspect as Tyler Wayne Fuller, 28, last known to live in Madras.

Fuller is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He is wanted on second-degree robbery and theft charges.

Anyone with information about Fuller’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Farrester at 541-475-2424.

Anyone who sees Fuller is advised not to approach him and instead call 911.

