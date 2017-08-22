Man stabbed on MAX train in Old Town; suspect in custody

A man was stabbed on a MAX train in Old Town and the suspect is now in police custody.

Emergency crews responded to the Old Town/Chinatown Max Station at Southwest 1st Avenue and Davis Street at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers learned an assault had occurred involving two men on a westbound MAX train.

First responders arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident.

The knife used in the attack was also found, according to police.

No details were immediately released about what led to the incident.

TriMet reported MAX Blue and Red lines were delayed about 15 minutes as police investigated.

