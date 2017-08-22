Police: Man stabbed attacker in self-defense on MAX train in Old Town

A man being assaulted on a MAX train in Old Town acted in self-defense and stabbed the attacker, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the Old Town/Chinatown Max Station at Southwest 1st Avenue and Davis Street at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday.

A man with a stab wound was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the man who was stabbed had confronted a couple on a MAX train traveling from the Rose Quarter Transit Center to Old Town.

The man accused them of talking about him and demanded to be told what they were saying about him. He then began to punch the other man.

The man who was being punched got a knife and stabbed the attacker once, according to police.

Police contacted both men when the train arrived at the Old Town/Chinatown MAX Station.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe the man who was being punched acted in self-defense when he stabbed the other man.

Neither man has been arrested at this time. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Traynor at 503-823-0889 or Christopher.Traynor@porltandoregon.gov.

MAX Red and Blue lines were delayed due to the incident and investigation.

