Police: Man arrested after waving gun on PCC campus, breaking into home

A man who ran away waving a gun from a library on the Portland Community College Cascade Campus was arrested after breaking into a nearby home, according to police.

Officers responded to the college library on the 700 block of North Jessup Street at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A man entered the library and stated he needed help. An employee requested PCC security officers respond to assist the man, but when they arrived he took off.

Security officers said the man was waving a gun as he ran away from the library.

Portland Police Bureau officers traced the man’s steps and found a gun. As they searched for him, they learned someone had entered a home on the 6100 block of North Kerby Avenue without the homeowner’s permission.

Based on the information provided by the homeowner, the man in the house was believed to be the same suspect from PCC.

A team of officers, a K-9 team, and members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team entered the home and arrested the suspect, who had barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, but police said he would be booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

