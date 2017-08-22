Portland woman files $2.5 million lawsuit over wrong ashes from funeral home

A northwest Portland woman said a somber situation turned shocking when she discovered her father’s ashes actually belonged to someone else.

Kimberly Grecco has filed a $2.5 million lawsuit Tuesday against Cascade Funeral Directors and its owner.

Grecco’s father, Ronald Roark, died in January 2016. His remains were cremated by Crown Memorial Center in Tualatin, which is run by Cascade Funeral Directors.

Grecco planned to spread her father’s ashes at the Oregon coast on Father’s Day. The ashes sat unopened for about six months.

She finally opened them before her planned trip in June of that year.

“I opened it and there was another man's toe tag that goes on the toe laying on top of the ashes,” Grecco said. “It was not my father’s name.”

The lawsuit states Roark’s ashes had already been partially spread, then buried by another family that received them.

The rest had to be exhumed from the other man’s grave.

When Grecco received her father’s actual ashes, more than half were gone.

She decided to file a lawsuit, saying nobody else should have to go through something as horrific as this.

“Not only the disrespect to my father, but the minimizing and the justifying,” she said. “They blamed it on a nameless employee. That’s where the blame is being put.”

Following an investigation, the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board reprimanded Cascade Funeral Directors for the mistake.

FOX 12 reached out to the funeral home for comment, but employees said they had no knowledge of the lawsuit. FOX 12 did not hear back from the company’s owner Tuesday.

