Think your eyes were damaged by the eclipse? See an ophthalmologist

Despite numerous warnings, some people just couldn’t resist looking directly at the sun during Monday’s eclipse.

Specialists at Oregon Health & Science University’s mobile clinic in Salem said they treated several people complaining of vision issues following the solar eclipse.

About 9,000 people attended a viewing party in Salem hosted by OMSI. Of those, less than 10 were treated for vision issues.

Still, Dr. Kavita Bhavsar said people who sustained damage to their eyes from watching the eclipse may not know it right away.

“Some people notice right away, but some people don’t notice vision loss or change until later on, because one of the symptoms of these types of injury is focal blind spots that can be quite small,” she said.

Bhavsar said symptoms can include dryness of the eyes and irritation.

She added that anyone who believes they sustained eye damage should see an ophthalmologist.

