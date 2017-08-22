Think your eyes were damaged by the eclipse? See an ophthalmologist

Despite numerous warnings, some people just couldn’t resist looking directly at the sun during Monday’s eclipse.More >
Eclipse watchers were still streaming out of Oregon Tuesday morning as Portland International Airport remained busy with folks catching flights out of town.More >
Thousands of people packed the state to be the first to view the eclipse from the path of totality. Even those outside the direct path of the eclipse were overcome by what they witnessed.More >
FOX 12’s Stephanie Kralevich paired with the professionals at Pacific Northwest Skydiving in Mulino to jump from an airplane 14,000 feet in the air as the eclipse occurred in Oregon.More >
All at once, the town of Lincoln City took pause to look toward the sky. The temperature dropped, birds flew across the sky and crowds could be heard cheering from all around.More >
It was breakfast, a ball game and a blackout in Keizer Monday morning when America’s pastime met the Great American Eclipse at Volcanoes Stadium.More >
The thousands of visitors that flocked to Oregon to experience the total solar eclipse are now hitting the highways as they begin their trips home.More >
People from all over the world have made their way to Oregon for the total solar eclipse, including a father-daughter duo from half a world away who have been planning the trip for six years.More >
As people head off to get a good spot to see the eclipse, some are looking forward to toasting to totality.More >
In a post made to their Facebook page late Sunday night, Dutch Bros. Coffee issued a voluntary recall of eclipse glasses handed out at their coffee stands earlier in the day.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >
Rescue crews have found a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Mount St. Helens Monday.More >
A Florida mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had a message on illegal dumping for its social media audience Tuesday and people paid attention thanks to the post’s photo.More >
A body discovered by a boater in the Columbia River was recovered by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
A woman arrested on DUII and reckless driving charges had an empty vodka bottle and marijuana in her car, according to deputies.More >
