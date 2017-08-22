Deputies searching for 4-year-old boy last seen at Park Ave. MAX Station

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen at a MAX Station in Milwaukie.

Deputies said the child's name is Anthony. He is described as black with corn rows, wearing a blue shirt, white shorts and black shoes. A photo of Anthony is not available, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Anthony was last seen at the Southeast Park Avenue MAX Station, located at 2750 Southeast Park Avenue.

Search and rescue deputies have responded to help in the search as well as detectives.

Anyone who sees Anthony is asked to call 911 immediately.

