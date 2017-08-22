Deputies: Woman made up story about lost child at Milwaukie MAX Station

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a woman Tuesday night after she made up a story about a lost child.

Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies reported a 4-year-old child went missing from the Park Avenue MAX Station in Milwaukie.

Search and rescue deputies along with detectives responded to the scene.

At 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said a woman made up the story about the lost child.

The woman was arrested and taken to Clackamas County Jail on a charge of false reporting. Her name has not yet been released.

