Superheroes surprise kids by washing windows at Shriners Hospital in Portland

Some superheroes gave kids at Shriners Hospital quite the surprise Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, superheroes propelled down the side of the hospital to the delight of the young patients inside.

Afterward, everyone got to meet their favorite hero.

"It really helps because it's really hard with her having pain and stuff, but it was really nice with her having to come up here and see this today," said Jessica Ortegon, whose daughter Jade was visiting the hospital for a day of treatment.

The superheroes visit Shriners twice a year. This is their third year paying a visit to the hospital.

