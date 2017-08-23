Portlanders hoping to win big as Powerball jumps to $700-million

After Saturday's Powerball failed to draw a lucky winner, the jackpot jumped to a whopping $700-million, which is the second largest jackpot in the games history.
With so much money on the line, the game is getting intense.
"People are spending $40, $100 at a time on it. It's pretty crazy," said Erin Hardigree, assistant manager at Peterson's on Morrison.
Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Peterson's on Morrison sold almost $900 worth of tickets.
FOX 12 spoke with a few people who are hoping they can take that money and turn their dreams into a reality.
"An apartment downtown, a vacation home somewhere in Spain," said Octavio.
"I would share with my family. Pay off some debts," said Jeremiah.
There have been 21 straight drawings without a winner, and the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292 million.
At Nob Hill Bar and Grill in northwest Portland, customer Jerry Newsum thinks his ticket is golden.
"This is the winning ticket right here," laughed Newsum.
Owner Greg Hermens already has a plan in place if he wins.
"I told them if I won, I'm gonna buy everyone a beer here in Portland. Yeah, why not? How many millions do you need to do that," said Hermens.
The winning Powerball numbers will be draw Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >
Rescue crews have found a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Mount St. Helens Monday.More >
Rescue crews have found a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Mount St. Helens Monday.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had a message on illegal dumping for its social media audience Tuesday and people paid attention thanks to the post’s photo.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had a message on illegal dumping for its social media audience Tuesday and people paid attention thanks to the post’s photo.More >
A Florida mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.More >
A Florida mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.More >
A wanted man led law enforcement on a chase through two counties, dragged spike strips with his car and crashed into a ditch near Spirit Mountain Casino, according to police.More >
A wanted man led law enforcement on a chase through two counties, dragged spike strips with his car and crashed into a ditch near Spirit Mountain Casino, according to police.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
A body discovered by a boater in the Columbia River was recovered by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol.More >
A body discovered by a boater in the Columbia River was recovered by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol.More >