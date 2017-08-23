Portlanders hoping to win big as Powerball jumps to $700-million

After Saturday's Powerball failed to draw a lucky winner, the jackpot jumped to a whopping $700-million, which is the second largest jackpot in the games history.

With so much money on the line, the game is getting intense.

"People are spending $40, $100 at a time on it. It's pretty crazy," said Erin Hardigree, assistant manager at Peterson's on Morrison.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Peterson's on Morrison sold almost $900 worth of tickets.

FOX 12 spoke with a few people who are hoping they can take that money and turn their dreams into a reality.

"An apartment downtown, a vacation home somewhere in Spain," said Octavio.

"I would share with my family. Pay off some debts," said Jeremiah.

There have been 21 straight drawings without a winner, and the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292 million.

At Nob Hill Bar and Grill in northwest Portland, customer Jerry Newsum thinks his ticket is golden.

"This is the winning ticket right here," laughed Newsum.

Owner Greg Hermens already has a plan in place if he wins.

"I told them if I won, I'm gonna buy everyone a beer here in Portland. Yeah, why not? How many millions do you need to do that," said Hermens.

The winning Powerball numbers will be draw Wednesday at 8 p.m.

