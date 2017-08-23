Motorcyclist lay dead in Vancouver for three days after crash; WSP reviewing procedures

A man lay dead for three days after crashing his motorcycle in Vancouver early last Tuesday morning.

Travis Williams’ family continues to search for answers from Washington State Patrol. They believe their beloved uncle, brother, and father has fallen through the cracks.

WSP’s spokesman, Trooper Will Finn, says a trooper first saw flashlights early that morning near the westbound ramp on state Highway 14 that goes into Interstate 5 northbound. It appeared to be people searching to see if the person in a motorcycle crash was okay.

Troopers found an abandoned motorcycle with no evidence of a major crash. Finn says they couldn’t find anyone walking around, so troopers treated it as an abandoned collision.

Two days later on Thursday morning, family members still had not heard from Williams. They tried to make a missing person report, and that’s when they learned Williams’ motorcycle had been impounded.

On Friday, family members went to the stretch of highway the tow company had picked up Williams’ motorcycle at and when they got there, they found Williams’ body over an embankment.

WSP didn’t immediately learn of the missing person report because they use a different dispatch center than Clark County.

Troopers say they don’t want to be in this situation ever again.

“They deserve answers. We should be doing our due diligence to make sure every aspect has been covered,” Finn said.

Finn also said there’s no reason why a family should have to do their own investigation.

“We’ve got room for improvement. Unfortunately, it’s taken a tragedy for us to realize that,” said Finn.

Finn says initial signs show Williams’ died from blunt force trauma after being ejected from his motorcycle in the collision.

Family members say it was William’s birthday last Monday. He had been out to dinner with friends before the accident happened. They’re still upset with the way WSP handled things.

Finn says they met with the family Monday, and hopes they were able to bring closure to them.

The family is trying to raise money for Travis Williams’ funeral costs. Click here to follow a link to donate.

