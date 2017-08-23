Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Aug. 23, 2017 - KPTV - FOX 12


Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Aug. 23, 2017

He's one of the most iconic characters of holiday movies - Ralphie Parker from "A Christmas Story." And now, FOX is looking for the lucky boy who will star in the network's live musical production of the Christmas classic, which will air Dec. 17. For any young actors who want to play the part, there is an open casting call. Submit an audition online for a chance to be considered. 

