On the Go with Joe at the Dahlia Festival

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
CANBY, OR (KPTV) -

Canby will be the place to be dazzled by dahlias for the next two weekends at the 2017 Annual Dahlia Festival.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is a must see for dahlia lovers. There will be 400 arrangements featuring the flower and more than 15,000 dahlia blooms on display.

In addition to the 40 acres of dahlias in full bloom, visitors can enjoy live music, craft beer, wine and fantastic food.

For more information on the festival, including a full list of musical performers and vendors, head to Dahlias.com.

