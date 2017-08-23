Affidavit: Murder suspect admits killing friend, moving body to bathtub in SW Portland

A murder suspect admitted to police that she killed her friend in a southwest Portland apartment, moved his body into a bathtub, put packing tape on his hands and placed the victim’s wallet in the sink, according to court documents.

Court documents state Paris James McConville, 34, turned herself in to police and said she had killed a person in self-defense on the 700 block of Southwest St. Claire Avenue.

The Multnomah County Jail lists McConville as a man, but court documents refer to her as a woman.

A probable cause affidavit states McConville gave police a key to the apartment where the body of 35-year-old Ryan D. Thompson was found.

The medical examiner determined Thompson died of strangulation and the manner of death was a homicide.

McConville told police she has known Thompson for 10 years and they were friends who argued frequently.

McConville said she strangled Thompson during an altercation and later said she stabbed him, as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states McConville had no visible injuries and did not claim to be injured.

McConville told investigators she killed Thompson by a bed, moved the body into a bath tub, took out the items Thompson was carrying and placed them into the sink and used a long strip of packing tape on Thompson’s hands.

“She said she killed Mr. Thompson and she deserved to be punished, which is why she came to the police station,” according to court documents.

A knife and blood were found near a bed in the living room. Court documents state Thompson had stab wounds on his arm and a blunt force injury to the back of his head.

McConville was arraigned in court Wednesday on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon. She remains in jail without bail and is due back in court Aug. 31.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.