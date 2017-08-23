Police: Man reports death, gets arrested on charge of murder

Portland police arrested a man on a charge of murder after he walked into a precinct to report the death himself.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Paris McConville, 34, came into the Central Precinct Tuesday at 3:11 p.m. to report a body.

Officers and detectives from the PPB’s Homicide Detail responded and McConville directed them to an apartment in the 700 block of Southwest Saint Clair Avenue.

Investigators arrived at the scene and located the body while detectives initiated a suspicious death investigation.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives determined this to be a homicide investigation and took McConville into custody. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jails and booked on one count of murder. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on this incident please call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

