Police searching for stabbing, robbery suspect in Prineville - KPTV - FOX 12

Dustin Collins (Photo provided by Prineville Police Department) Dustin Collins (Photo provided by Prineville Police Department)
Police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of stabbing another man in Prineville.

Officers responded to Northwest 10th and Main Street at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man reported that he exited a vehicle and had a confrontation with 22-year-old Dustin Collins of Prineville.

During the confrontation, police said Collins stabbed the victim’s hand and stole his backpack. Collins left in a car with an unknown woman who is described as possibly being in her 20s.

The victim suffered a small stab wound to his hand.

Anyone who sees Collins or the woman he was with should not approach them and instead contact the Prineville Police Department at 541-447-4168, Ext. 4142.

