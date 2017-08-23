Portland mechanic sentenced to jail for using ‘simulator’ to pass DEQ tests

A Portland mechanic was sentenced to 30 days in jail for using an emissions simulator to pass DEQ tests.

The investigation began in August 2015 after Oregon State Police troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality about an auto dealer suspected of using a device to pass cars that would otherwise fail DEQ testing.

In December 2015, search warrants were served at Drive Credit and Global Auto Motors in Portland.

Investigators interviewed employees from both businesses and learned 39-year-old Sergey Fesik was responsible for installing the simulator in the vehicles.

Surveillance was also obtained from the businesses and a DEQ testing station that showed the illegal operation, according to police.

Investigators identified 57 cars that used the device to pass DEQ testing. Most were beyond the timeframe for prosecution, but nine were still within the statute of limitations.

Fesik pleaded guilty in June to nine counts of altering a vehicle’s emissions equipment.

Oregon State Police reported Wednesday that Fesik was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years probation and a $1,100 fine.

Pollution complaints can be made to the DEQ Hotline at 1-888-997-7888 or to Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888.

