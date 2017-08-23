Deputies ID woman accused of making up story about missing child on MAX train

Law enforcement investigating a missing child report at the Park Avenue MAX Station that ended up being a false report. (KPTV)

Deputies have identified the woman accused of making up a story about a missing child on a MAX train.

Clackamas County deputies and transit police responded to the Park Avenue MAX Station in the Milwaukie area at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman, 24-year-old Treaunna Sierra V. Roberts, told deputies her 4-year-old son named Anthony was missing and had disappeared on a MAX Orange Line train.

Within seconds, law enforcement was in contact with TriMet to stop the train.

The woman gave a description of the boy and what he was wearing. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office posted the information on Twitter and asked for the public’s help finding Anthony.

Officers from other agencies joined in the search.

As the search continued, detectives reported that Roberts’ story was inconsistent and they began to question her truthfulness.

Surveillance video was then obtained that also “raised questions” about Roberts’ story, according to deputies.

At 8:30 p.m., investigators said Roberts confessed to detectives that she had made up the entire story, that she did not have a child and she was not aware of any missing child.

Roberts was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on the charge of initiating a false report.

A possible motive in this case was not released by deputies.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.