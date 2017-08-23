MORE’s organizing expert offers tips on decluttering a playroom

Is clutter taking the fun and function out of the spaces your kids use in your home?

MORE’s organizing expert Vicki Norris has tips on how to reclaim some of your home space by "re-imaging" the area.

Vicki suggests making sure that the space can expand with your children’s interests and age, and says to make sure you are account for ALL of the spaces you will need as you begin a decluttering project.

For more tips from Vicki, head to her website at RestoringOrder.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.