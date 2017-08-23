Actor John Corbett stops by MORE to talk ‘All Saints’

John Corbett has thrilled fans on the small screen and big screen alike in a number of romantic comedy roles but is showing a different side in his latest movie.

In “All Saints,” Corbett shares the real-life story of Michael Spurlock, a corporate salesman-turned-pastor whose church faces challenges before hope appears when they welcome refugees to their community with a flair for farming.

The actor also discussed his other roles, as well as his time in the Pacific Northwest while making the television series “Northern Exposure.”

For more on the new film, head to AllSaintsMovie.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.