Hayday Fest bringing brewers to the beach this weekend

More than 40 brewers will head to Cannon Beach Saturday to showcase their latest beers in the inaugural Hayday Fest.

Beer-makers from every corner of the state will be represented, along with food from Cannon Beach’s Wayfarer Restaurant and the Ruby Jewel Ice Cream cart.

There will also be live music by Portland singer Nate Botsford, all on the beach at Haystack Gardens.

For more information on the event, including a full list of brewers and how to get tickets, head to HaydayFest.com.

