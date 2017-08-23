Portland comedy star Mohanad Elshieky on growing up in Benghazi

Comedian Mohanad Elshieky came to Portland from Benghazi, Libya, a few years ago as an exchange student at Portland State University and ended up staying permanently.

Mohanad is now one of the Rose City's top comedians and placed third in this year's Portland's Funniest Person Competition at Helium Comedy Club.

He is now part of Portland's popular weekly comedy show, Earthquake Hurricane, and recently posted a tweet that racked up more than 500,000 likes in 24 hours.

Uber driver: ...........



Me: ..........



Uber driver: ..........



Me: 5 stars. — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) August 6, 2017

For more on Elshieky, check out MohanadElshieky.com, and for info on how to see more from Earthquake Hurricane, log on to their website at EarthquakeHurrican.com.

