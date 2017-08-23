Good Samaritans meet woman they helped after SE Portland hit-and-run crash

A Multnomah County Sheriff's Office employee struck and injured by a suspected hit-and-run driver earlier this summer met the good Samaritans on Wednesday who helped save her life and chase down the suspect.

Linda Babcock, 70, was crossing Southeast Division and 122nd in June when Weifu Ma allegedly hit her in the crosswalk and then drove off. A flurry of activity ensued – with some stopping to help Babcock and other drivers chasing after the suspect.

Two months later, and with a long scar along her head, Babcock slowly stood up at a Happy Valley rehabilitation facility to thank those who sprang into action.

“It really helped because I was really scared,” Babcock said to a small crowd including, Sheriff Mike Reese, her family and a Portland man named Chris Bonds.

Bonds’ wife was driving him to work that early June day and they saw the collision.

“She went about eight feet in the air, and she went feet over head,” Bonds said. “She had a walker at the time, so she was using the walker to cross the street and he just flipped her up in the air.”

What they did next was just the right thing to do, Bonds said.

“I saw that he kept going,” Bonds said. “He didn’t stop, so we whipped around the traffic and pursued him down 122nd -- doing about 90 trying to catch him because he was running.”

Another truck pulling a trailer also joined the pursuit, ramming the suspect’s car. Bonds decided to turn around once he got the suspect’s license plate.

“I did come back and hold her hand before they put her in the ambulance and let her know that I got him,” Bonds said, adding that “heroes are just sandwiches” and he only did what anyone else would do.

Babcock suffered a fractured pelvis and a bad head wound, but she told FOX 12 her recovery is going well.

She said she attended Ma’s bail hearing, but he wouldn’t look at her. She said she hopes “he gets the book thrown at him.”

During the meeting, Reese also spoke briefly. He thanked everyone who helped Babcock and described her as a “loved” member of his department who has been working there a long time.

Babcock said she has worked 30 years in data entry, “before there were computers,” she said. She’ll soon retire and has been planning to do so since before the crash. Babcock won’t be sitting around the house though, she plans on doing volunteering work as soon as she is able.

