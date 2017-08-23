Police ID man found dead at Beggars Tick Wildlife Refuge in SE Portland

A body was found at Beggars Tick Wildlife Refuge in June (KPTV file image)

Police have identified the 43-year-old man found dead at Beggars Tick Wildlife Refuge in southeast Portland.

The body of Kenneth R. Wick of Portland was discovered June 27 off Southeast 111th Avenue.

Police said there were no signs of trauma found during an autopsy, but an identification was not made until this week.

Portland police reported Wednesday that the cause of death has been ruled undetermined.

Wick was reported missing to the Portland Police Bureau in November 2016.

Wick’s body was found in the marsh. The medical examiner reported Wick is believed to have died in late April.

Police and the medical examiner previously released images of items Wick was carrying in their efforts to identify him.

