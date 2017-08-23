State Sen. Jackie Winters reveals curable lung cancer diagnosis

State Sen. Jackie Winters revealed Wednesday that she has cancer.

The Salem Republican said she developed a cough that wouldn’t go away near the end of the 2017 legislative session.

She decided to have it checked out and tests revealed a small cancerous tumor in her right lung.

Winters said the tumor was determined to be “localized and curable.” She has started treatment and said the initial results are positive.

Winters said she will continue to serve as state senator for District 10 and plans to seek re-election in 2018.

“I feel confident I will overcome this health issue and have always appreciated your support, good thoughts, and prayers,” according to a statement from Winters.

