Man arrested on manslaughter charge for deadly shooting at Beavercreek home

BEAVERCREEK, OR (KPTV) -

A man is facing charges including manslaughter for a deadly shooting at his Beavercreek home.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call on the 17300 block of South Buckner Creek Road at 7:33 p.m. Monday.

The caller reported two men had been fighting and one of them was unconscious. The 911 caller said two people were attempting CPR on the unconscious man.

Deputies arrived and found Alvin E. Wallenstein, 45, of Molalla with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After conducting interviews, detectives arrested the man who lives in the home, 47-year-old Howard D. Bunnell Jr.

Bunnell was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case and details about what led to the shooting were not released Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us and refer to case 17-22345.

