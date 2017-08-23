Multnomah Co. sheriff address removal of ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag from courthouse

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese on Wednesday addressed the removal of a “Thin Blue Line” flag from the county courthouse.

Reese said he was approached by the office of a county commissioner regarding an “altered United States flag.”

“For some, it is a symbol honoring fallen law enforcement officers. For others, the flag is seen as a sign of disrespect toward communities of color,” according to a statement from Reese on Wednesday.

Reese said he strongly supports public safety officers and is “keenly aware that they put their lives in harm’s way” every day.

However, he also said he supports honoring fallen officers “in a way that respects the sacrifices they made and the communities they served.”

Reese said receiving community concerns about the flag led to him asking for it to be removed “while we consider whether or not it is appropriate to display an altered United States flag inside a county-owned facility.”

Reese said he asked staff members during a meeting Wednesday to help him resolve the issue and find a way to display the flag to honor fallen law enforcement officers while also meeting expectations of the community.

