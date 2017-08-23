House Speaker Paul Ryan talks taxes, tech at Intel stop

Congress takes up tax reform in September, and House Speaker Paul Ryan was out front pushing the Republican tax reform agenda in Hillsboro Wednesday.

Speaking with the executives at Intel, Oregon’s largest employer, Ryan said he believed in the Republican plan and sees it as a way to make more companies like the tech giant.

Intel is the biggest chip maker in the world and one of the top leaders in the world of high tech. Company officials showcased the wide scope of work its employees were involved with, demonstrating a new driverless car as well as the company’s drone technology.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich was among the members of president Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council who resigned over the president’s remarks about events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed and two state police officers died.

Ryan didn't address whether that would make his tax reform efforts more difficult, saying that trying to tie together Charlottesville and taxes would demean the tragedy seen there.

“This issue is so important that to make it a food fight between Republicans and Democrats or pro-Trump supporters or anti-Trump demeans the value of this issue,” he said. “Every single one of us needs to unify to stand up against, stand up against bigotry. There is no place for neo-Nazis.”

There were just a handful of protesters outside the Hillsboro campus, though more are expected later Wednesday when Ryan attends a fundraiser for Oregon's only Republican congressman, Representative Greg Walden.

Ryan's visit to the Pacific Northwest does not end here in Oregon. He will visit Boeing up in Seattle Thursday, again talking about tax reform.

