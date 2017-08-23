Powerball fever hits Pacific Northwest as jackpot reaches $700 million

After Saturday's Powerball failed to draw a lucky winner, the jackpot jumped to a whopping $700-million, and many locals are hoping they have the winning ticket.

It has been a busy day at convenience stores through out the Portland area.

Powerball ticket buyers know their chances of winning are low, but seeing how high the jackpot is, it's just too tempting not to get a ticket.

Many people buying Powerball tickets tried to improve their odds with six or seven tickets, others opted for just one.

The $700-million jackpot is the second largest in the lottery's history. It's a sum of money that people have a hard time wrapping their brains around.

FOX 12 asked a few local lottery dreamers what they would do with that money first.

"The usual stuff. You take care of the people that you love, then you take care of the things you probably should've been taking care of for the last few years," said Bill Wilson. "Things like that and then hope for the best."

"A lot of that would have to go to a good cause," said Toni, who bought a lottery ticket Wednesday afternoon. "There's no way I could have that much money and not do something to make a difference, right?"

If someone does win Wednesday night and choose the lump sum pay-out, they will get $443-million.

The lucky numbers will be drawn at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.