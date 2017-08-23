Nat Borchers joined FOX 12 in August of 2017 to bring his experience on the pitch to the station’s coverage of the Portland Timbers and the MLS.

Nat grew up in Pueblo, Colorado, and went to the University of Denver. He graduated DU with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting and played 4 years of college soccer.

Nat played professional soccer for 14 seasons with 12 years spent in Major League Soccer and 2 years spent abroad in Europe. He won MLS Cup in 2009 with Real Salt Lake and again in 2015 with the Portland Timbers.

Nat recently retired from professional soccer to pursue a career in broadcasting and to run a real estate investment company here in Oregon.

Follow Nat on Facebook at Facebook.com/NatBorchers, on Twitter at @NatBorchers or on Instagram at @NatBorchers.

