Portland police officers take students shopping for 15th annual 'Shop with a Cop'

The new school year is now just a week away for students in Portland Public Schools, and some of them got to go school shopping with the help of police officers and deputies.

The 15th annual "Shop with a Cop" at the Gateway Fred Meyer store in northeast Portland took place Wednesday morning with Portland police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies helping more than 200 kids shop for the new school year.

The Sunshine Division, Fred Meyer, and Camp Rosenbaum teamed up to fund the program.

"It's engaging with the kids obviously, they're having such a great time, and it's actually very challenging, especially for officers that don't have kids or kids of a certain gender, and so the challenge they look to is something they can engage with the kids more," said Mathew Wagenknecht, assistant chief with PPB. "It opens up a conversation of what do they like to do, what do they like to wear and what do they want to have when they go back to school."

During the event, the kids were able to pick out a new outfit for the new year.

"I got pants, underwear, socks, shoes, a hat, a sweatshirt, and some shirts," said Ozzie Waltz, who will be entering the second grade.

Fred Meyer donated a backpack filled with school supplies and toiletries for each child.

